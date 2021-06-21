Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $217.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $219.79 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $210.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 10,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,649. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

