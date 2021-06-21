Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Shares of SWKS opened at $168.31 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.