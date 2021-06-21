Zacks: Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.07). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($3.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE ALK traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,173. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

