Zacks: Analysts Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.67). Atreca also reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,172. The company has a market capitalization of $300.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Atreca has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

