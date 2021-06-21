Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $321.06 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $218.38 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $501,914.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,746.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,170. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $25,994,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.