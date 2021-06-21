Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.41). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,558,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.