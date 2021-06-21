Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $28.27. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $463.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

