Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $28.27. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $463.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.