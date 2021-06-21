Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post $55.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Despegar.com posted sales of -$9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

DESP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $942.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $10,233,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Despegar.com by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after buying an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.