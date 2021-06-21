Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post $202.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the highest is $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.