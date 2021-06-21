Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Great Ajax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AJX opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $283.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

