Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Great Ajax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AJX opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $283.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.