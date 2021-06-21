Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce earnings per share of $2.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Lear reported earnings of ($4.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.64 to $19.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. Lear has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 573.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lear by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Lear by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

