Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.85. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SYNA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.89. 11,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,225. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

