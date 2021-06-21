Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($7.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.