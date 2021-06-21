Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,935. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

