Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report sales of $43.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.10 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $175.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $90.10.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

