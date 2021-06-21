Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

TCS stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 65.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Container Store Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

