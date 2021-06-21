Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

QFIN stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.11. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

