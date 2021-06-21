Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to “Buy”

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

