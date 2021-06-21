Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts predict that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iStar by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

