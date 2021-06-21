ZBG Token (ZT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $140,172.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $140,172.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

