Zelwin Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a market cap of $421.99 million and approximately $335,689.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00018774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.38 or 0.00686714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00079935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.