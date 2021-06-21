Zigcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,772.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $498,772.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.