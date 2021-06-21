Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1,083.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,447,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,365,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,804,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 737.48, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

