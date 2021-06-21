Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.89

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.86. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 55,784 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $820.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,076,526 shares of company stock worth $4,692,763 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.