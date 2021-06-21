Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.89

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.86. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 55,784 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $820.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.