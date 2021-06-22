-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Shares of KOR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 4,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,958. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.