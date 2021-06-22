$0.08 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,570,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 11,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

