$0.09 EPS Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

GHG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 674,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,185. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

