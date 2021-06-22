-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

CHPT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,413. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

