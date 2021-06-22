-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 24,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,776 shares of company stock valued at $16,134,738 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

