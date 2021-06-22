$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Primis Financial reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,650. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $381.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

