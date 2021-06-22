-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,777. The company has a market cap of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,986 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

