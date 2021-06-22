-$0.33 EPS Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $17.49 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

