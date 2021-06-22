$0.36 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BSET traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,711. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $5,521,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

