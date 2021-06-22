$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 70,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

