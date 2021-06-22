$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Park-Ohio reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,205. The company has a market cap of $423.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,120.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

