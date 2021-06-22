$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $946,153 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

