$0.50 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

