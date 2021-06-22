$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.82. CRA International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.10. 162,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,888. The company has a market capitalization of $623.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $88.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

