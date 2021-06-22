$1.07 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Abiomed reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $325.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $234.39 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.