$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

QSR stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

