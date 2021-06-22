$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 393.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 782,185 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $32,548,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 44.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,474,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 764,490 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 5,202,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.