$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $67.82 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

