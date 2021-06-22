$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.11 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 232,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,942. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

