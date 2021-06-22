$1.90 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.71. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $263.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.