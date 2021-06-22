$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $200.59 on Friday. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after acquiring an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

