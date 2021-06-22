$10.36 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report $10.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.23 million and the lowest is $9.49 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $49.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

