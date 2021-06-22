10,000 Shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 717,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 294,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAVS opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $344.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 4.73.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 287.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

