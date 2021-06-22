10,680 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,025 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,248,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

