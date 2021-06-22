$109.88 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce sales of $109.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.84 million and the highest is $111.76 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $452.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.13 million to $468.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $468.16 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

