$116.31 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post sales of $116.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $119.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.57 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.44. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.95 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

